Liquor shops in Puducherry to remain closed on weekends, shut down by 2 pm on weekdays

The Deputy Commissioner Excise directed the shops to comply with the order and warned them of strict action for non-compliance

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, all liquor, arrack and toddy shops including bars, restaurants and hotels serving liquor will function up to 2 pm from Monday to Friday, from April 26 to April 30 in Puducherry. They will remain closed on weekends on Saturday and Sunday beginning from April 23, according to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T Sudhakar on April 22.

He said liquor, arrack and toddy shops should remain closed from Friday night (10pm) to Monday morning (until the authorised time to open the shops). The Deputy Commissioner Excise directed the shops to comply with the order and warned them of strict action for non-compliance.

Meanwhile, the transport department has regulated bus timings. While fewer interstate buses will be operated on Saturday, no interstate buses will be operated from Puducherry and from outstation to Puducherry on Sunday, as there is a complete curfew in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. However, buses within Puducherry will be operated on Sunday within the city as well as to the rural areas.

