Panel submits report on cop’s sexual harassment case

The bench, during Wednesday’s hearing, observed that the probe was already being monitored by a single-member bench of Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

Published: 22nd April 2021 06:28 AM

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has completed its inquiry into a sexual harassment charge levelled by a woman Superintendent of Police against a suspended DGP and submitted a preliminary report to the State.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjeee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy were hearing a plea pertaining to a former Additional Superintendent of Police, Special Branch CID, seeking transfer of the case to the CBI. According to the petitioner, R Kuppusamy, “The suspension granted by the police department proves that the State did not initiate any action against the former DGP in accordance with the criminal law, and that it is helping the so-called officer.”

The bench, during Wednesday’s hearing, observed that the probe was already being monitored by a single-member bench of Justice N Anand Venkatesh. The single-member bench had directed the State to complete the probe and file a report in eight weeks.

Advocate Abdul Saleem, representing the suspended DGP, informed that the accused had appeared before the ICC and that there was no necessity for a CBI probe. The bench, disposing of the plea, asked Special Senior Counsel AL Somayaji to ensure that a free and fair probe was conducted on the issue, to which the latter concurred.

Madras High Court sexual harassment
