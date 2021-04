By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: K Dharmaraj alias Bharath (34), a video journalist with Polymer TV succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday at a private medical college in Puducherry.

He was admitted in Sri Lakshminarayana Institute of Medical sciences (SLIMS) a week back, but he lost the fight to COVID-19. He was known to be a very committed journalist. Puducherry Journalist Association has urged the government to extend a compensation of Rs 50,000 to his family.