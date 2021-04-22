Tamil Nadu polls: ‘Strong’ room for doubts over safety arrangements?

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/THENI: Adding to the allegations on safety concerns at strong rooms across the State, DMK’s Dharmapuri candidate Thadangam P Subramani on Wednesday claimed that employees of Chettikarai Government Engineering College were freely loitering in the campus and using wifi connections, raising concerns among party representatives.

EVMs and VVPATs are stored in strong rooms at the campus.

In his petition to Collector SP Karthikaa and Superintendent of Police C Praveshkumar, Subramani said, “100s of employees are entering the college regularly without any permission from election officers. On Tuesday, they moved around computers and used internet connections. The authorities concerned must immediately intensify vigil.”

Stating that the allegation was only a case of misunderstanding, Dharmapuri Sub Collector and Returning Officer M Prathap said, “Our inquiry has revealed that the staff had come there to transfer salaries of staff.

They knew that working near counting centres was wrong and hence moved all computers to a nearby hostel before starting works.”

96 unused EVMs

Meanwhile, DMK candidate in Bodinayakanur constituency Thanga Tamilselvan has demanded the removal of 96 unused EVMs unnecessarily stored on the second floor of a counting centre at Koduvillarpatti.

Addressing mediapersons in front of the counting centre, Tamilselvan said that DMK cadre had recently found that unused EVMs were packed in iron boxes and stored on the second floor.

“I urge officers to remove these EVMs. At least CCTV cameras should be installed at the spot to ensure 24x7 supervision,” he said.