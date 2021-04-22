STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu polls: ‘Strong’ room for doubts over safety arrangements?

DMK on Wednesday claimed that employees of Chettikarai Government Engineering College were freely loitering in the campus and using wifi connections.

Published: 22nd April 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

(Representational image | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/THENI: Adding to the allegations on safety concerns at strong rooms across the State, DMK’s Dharmapuri candidate Thadangam P Subramani on Wednesday claimed that employees of Chettikarai Government Engineering College were freely loitering in the campus and using wifi connections, raising concerns among party representatives.

EVMs and VVPATs are stored in strong rooms at the campus.

In his petition to Collector SP Karthikaa and Superintendent of Police C Praveshkumar, Subramani said, “100s of employees are entering the college regularly without any permission from election officers. On Tuesday, they moved around computers and used internet connections. The authorities concerned must immediately intensify vigil.”

Stating that the allegation was only a case of misunderstanding, Dharmapuri Sub Collector and Returning Officer M Prathap said, “Our inquiry has revealed that the staff had come there to transfer salaries of staff.

They knew that working near counting centres was wrong and hence moved all computers to a nearby hostel before starting works.”

96 unused EVMs

Meanwhile, DMK candidate in Bodinayakanur constituency Thanga Tamilselvan has demanded the removal of 96 unused EVMs unnecessarily stored on the second floor of a counting centre at Koduvillarpatti.

Addressing mediapersons in front of the counting centre,  Tamilselvan said that DMK cadre had recently found that unused EVMs were packed in iron boxes and stored on the second floor.

“I urge officers to remove these EVMs. At least CCTV cameras should be installed at the spot to ensure 24x7 supervision,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections EVM Thadangam P Subramani VVPAT Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Polls
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp