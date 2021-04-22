TN against compulsory diversion of oxygen: Health Secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Centre decided to divert about 45 metric tonnes of medical oxygen from a plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the TN government said it would take up this issue with the Centre soon.

The State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan wondered why the Centre resorted to diverting oxygen, when the State has always readily supplied it to other states in any crisis situation. Asserting that the State had adequate stocks of oxygen, he said the issue of diverting medical oxygen to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had been discussed with the Centre during earlier meetings.

So the State is not against giving oxygen to other states, but against compulsory diversion, Radhakrishnan told Express. “Kerala and Tamil Nadu are oxygen surplus States. We are not against giving oxygen to any other States, but our objection is compulsory diversion,” the Health Secretary said.

“Even now the state is providing oxygen to its neighbouring states. We have not imposed any restrictions,” he said. “While Tamil Nadu can always supply to others, this mandatory diversion should not create problems in the future and we are taking up the issue,” he added. About when the State will take up the issue with the Centre, Radhakrishnan said the Chief Secretary might take a call after the meeting on Thursday.

TN liquid medical oxygen manufacturing capacity is around 400 metric tonnes a day and the State has a storage capacity of around 1,200 tonnes. Currently, the daily medical consumption is around 240 tonnes per day, the Health Secretary said. The private manufacturer in the city, contributes to about 50 per cent of the medical oxygen market in India, sources said, adding that there is no supply-side bottleneck in the State.