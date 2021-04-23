STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biggest COVID-19 hospital in Tiruchy triples oxygen storage capacity since last year

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) has two oxygen storage units, with a total capacity of 21 kl (kilolitres)

There is no shortage of oxygen in Tiruchy MGMGH with the recently constructed liquid medical oxygen chamber being refilled regularly (Express Photo | M K Ashok Kumar)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While several states are grappling with a shortage of oxygen, Tamil Nadu has sufficient quantities of it so far and Tiruchy is no exception. The biggest centre treating COVID-19 in the district, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), has two oxygen storage units, with a total capacity of 21 kl (kilolitres).

The oxygen capacity has tripled since last year when it had a capacity of 7 kl before the pandemic began. As the cases increased in June last year, a new storage plant with a 20 kl capacity was put to use. Another storage unit with a capacity of 1 kl is also being used. 

“The 20 kl liquid medical oxygen unit is connected to the old block, where COVID-19 patients are being treated, and the super specialty block. The 1 kl unit provides oxygen to the RCH (reproductive and child health) block. These units have more than sufficient oxygen. They are being refilled every alternate day, and if the need arises, they can be refilled daily too,” said Dr K Vanitha, Dean of MGMGH.

The daily usage is about 2.8 kl, added Dr Vanitha. The storage units must have 2-3 days of supply at any given point of time. Therefore, the hospital ensures that a minimum of 10 kl of liquid medical oxygen is available. There is an oxygen monitoring team at the hospital which is constantly evaluating the oxygen present.

“The oxygen supplier is near Thanjavur, just half an hour away. Should an emergency arise, they can reach us with oxygen in a matter of 30 minutes,” said Dr Vanitha.

Apart from the oxygen storage units, the hospital also has oxygen cylinders. There are 50 D type cylinders, each with a capacity of 0.6 kl, which gives you a total capacity of 30 kl. In any emergency, if the liquid oxygen runs out, these cylinders can be used.

310 of 450 COVID beds are oxygenated at MGMGH, said Dr Vanitha. There are currently 150 patients on oxygen support at MGMGH.

Private hospitals in the district are also maintaining adequate stock. They say that demand for oxygen has doubled in the second wave.

“So far, we have managed to procure the required oxygen. The demand for oxygen, however, has more than doubled. While we generate oxygen, the increase has mde us buy oxygen from outside. However, we are able to get whatever we need,” said Dr S Senguttuvan, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Cantonment, Tiruchy.

Dr K Govindaraj, Director of Dr G Vishwanathan Specialty Hospitals, also said that they have sufficient oxygen and are not facing any trouble.

Dr Rajavel Kannaiyan, MD, Velan Specialty Hospitals, said that due to the presence of several industries in Tiruchy, oxygen should not be a problem even if cases increase.

“Our suppliers say that there is no problem currently. We have sufficient oxygen. As there are several industries that have oxygen cylinders, we should not face a problem even if the situation worsens,” said Dr Kannaiyan.

