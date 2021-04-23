STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newborn twins found dead in limestone mine in Tamil Nadu, police launch probe

Neighbours found the bodies, dug up two pits and buried them to prevent dogs from dragging them away. Police later recovered the bodies and sent them for an autopsy.

Police, Crime

Thalavai police registered a case and are investigating who the parents of the babies were (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Twin babies said to be just a day old were found dead near Sendurai in Ariyalur district on Friday.

On Thursday evening, the bodies of the twins -- male and female -- with bloodstains were found dead in a limestone mine owned by a private cement factory in Adanakurichi village near Sendurai. On learning about this, neighbours recovered the bodies, dug up two pits and buried them to prevent dogs from dragging them away. Also, thorny plants were planted on the pits.

On Friday morning, Adanakurichi Village Administrative Officer Rayar learned about the incident and lodged a complaint with Thalavai police station.

Subsequently, Thalavai police came to the spot, dug up the pits and recovered the bodies of the twins in the presence of Sendurai Tahsildar Kumar Ayyavu and revenue officials and sent them to Ariyalur government medical college hospital for autopsy.

Following this, Thalavai police registered a case and are investigating who the parents of the babies were and how the bodies came to be there.

