Not dangerous to take Covid jab a little late: Villupuram health dept
After an instance of acute shortage of vaccine supply in Villupuram, the district health department stated that it has received around 6,000 vaccines on Thursday from State government.
Published: 23rd April 2021 05:12 AM | Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 05:12 AM | A+A A-
R Venkatesan, a senior doctor at IMA in Villupuram, said, “It is as such not dangerous if vaccines are taken a little later than the scheduled period. They can be taken between six to eight weeks after the first dose.”