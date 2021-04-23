Not dangerous to take Covid jab a little late: Villupuram health dept

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: After an instance of acute shortage of vaccine supply in Villupuram, the district health department stated that it has received around 6,000 vaccines on Thursday from State government.

R Venkatesan, a senior doctor at IMA in Villupuram, said, “It is as such not dangerous if vaccines are taken a little later than the scheduled period. They can be taken between six to eight weeks after the first dose.”