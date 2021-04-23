Special trains to North, Northeast

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The railways has decided to introduce two reserved specials to Dibrugarh and Muzaffarpur. A reserved special from Yesvantpur to Howrah was introduced on Thursday.

The Kanniyakumari - Dibrugarh Special will leave Kanniyakumari on April 24 at 5.30 pm and reach Dibrugarh at 8.50 pm on the fourth day. In the return direction, the train will leave on April 28 at 7.25 pm and reach Kanniyakumari at 10 pm on the fourth day.

The Yesvantpur - Muzaffarpur Weekly Summer Special will leave Yesvantpur on Fridays at 7.30 am between April 23 and June 25 and reach Muzafarpur at 10.30 am the third day. It will leave Muzafarpur on Mondays at 4 pm from April 26 and reach Yesvantpur at 6.20 pm the third day.