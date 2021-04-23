STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special trains to North, Northeast

The railways has decided to introduce two reserved specials to Dibrugarh and Muzaffarpur. A reserved special from Yesvantpur to Howrah was introduced on Thursday.

Published: 23rd April 2021

Railway tracks

(For representational purposes| PTI)

By Express News Service

The Kanniyakumari - Dibrugarh Special will leave Kanniyakumari on April 24 at 5.30 pm and reach Dibrugarh at 8.50 pm on the fourth day. In the return direction, the train will leave on April 28 at 7.25 pm and reach Kanniyakumari at 10 pm on the fourth day.

The Yesvantpur - Muzaffarpur Weekly Summer Special will leave Yesvantpur on Fridays at 7.30 am between April 23 and June 25 and reach Muzafarpur at 10.30 am the third day. It will leave Muzafarpur on Mondays at 4 pm from April 26 and reach Yesvantpur at 6.20 pm the third day. 

