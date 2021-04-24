STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

50 percent of COVID patients in Tamil Nadu are in home quarantine, says top health official

“Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms must get themselves screened at the Corporation screening centre. They would be guided on admission or home quarantine from here,” said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

Published: 24th April 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker taking a patient suspected to have infected with Covid, for testing at KMC, in Chennai, on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 50 percent of COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu are in home quarantine, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters, he said 50.8 percent of COVID-19 patients are in home quarantine and 8.85 percent patients are in COVID-19 care centers, while 25.8 percent are at hospitals and the remaining comprise daily discharge and admissions.

“Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms must get themselves screened at the Corporation screening centre for X-ray and blood profile. They would be guided on admission or home quarantine from here,” said Radhakrishnan.

He said that if people have severe symptoms, they can call the 108 ambulances or call 044-46122300/044-25384520 for assistance to get admitted to a hospital.

“If large numbers of people come to hospitals without symptoms, it will give the wrong impression that hospitals are crowded. Hospitals must be reserved only for those needing oxygen. This will be determined at the screening centres,” said Radhakrishnan.

ALSO READ: Chennai has 249 streets with over 10 Covid cases

Radhakrishnan also said it was worrying to hear of patients self-medicating themselves with drugs at their homes.

“I have learned that people are injecting themselves with Remdesivir or Tocilizumab at their homes. Leave the judgment of who needs these drugs to doctors and do not indulge in self-medication,” said Radhakrishnan.

The health secretary said that 363 additional doctors have been added to the present strength of doctors to fight COVID-19.

“Only if we stop the COVID-19 chain will crowds not gather at government hospitals,” he pointed out.

Radhakrishnan said that the oxygen capacity in the state is adequate and the government also regularly requests the Centre to fill up vaccine stock.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp