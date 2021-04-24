Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Mailam

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A massive fire broke out at a paint thinner manufacturing unit at Perumbakkam in Mailam on Friday. One person suffered minor injuries and goods worth over `1 crore were destroyed in the fire, said police.

About 22 workers were working in the unit at around 12 pm, when a fire began at the packaging plant where about 100 barrels of thinner were stored, police said. Acetone, a chemical compound used to make thinner, is highly flammable and the fire that began at the packaging plant quickly turned into a massive blaze as all barrels containing thinner caught fire, sources said.

Collector A Annadurai and District Superintendent of Police Radhakrishnan visited the spot. Fire tenders brought in from Tindivanam, Vanur and Vikravandi fire stations battled for five hours to put out the blaze that sent thick smoke plumes into the air.