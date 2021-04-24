STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No jab, no job, for MGNREGS workers?

Sources said that the local body administration did not provide a job for elderly women in the last few days citing that the workers have not taken the jab.

Published: 24th April 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Workers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Irummankulam, Therkupudur and Achampatti villages on Thursday staged a protest against the local body officials after the latter allegedly said that jobs would be given only to those taking the Covid jab.

Sources said that the local body administration did not provide a job for elderly women in the last few days citing that the workers have not taken the jab. “The officials say that they would have to take responsibility if anyone working under the MGNREGS dies of Covid-19. Hence, we have been asked to take the jab to get a job under the scheme,” said a woman. 

However, the officials of local body administration based at Sankarankovil refuted the allegation. Saravanan, Project Director of District Rural Development Authority said that officials of his department did not insist anyone to take the jab. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGS COVID 19 COVID vaccine unemployment
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp