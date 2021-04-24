No jab, no job, for MGNREGS workers?

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Workers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Irummankulam, Therkupudur and Achampatti villages on Thursday staged a protest against the local body officials after the latter allegedly said that jobs would be given only to those taking the Covid jab.

Sources said that the local body administration did not provide a job for elderly women in the last few days citing that the workers have not taken the jab. “The officials say that they would have to take responsibility if anyone working under the MGNREGS dies of Covid-19. Hence, we have been asked to take the jab to get a job under the scheme,” said a woman.

However, the officials of local body administration based at Sankarankovil refuted the allegation. Saravanan, Project Director of District Rural Development Authority said that officials of his department did not insist anyone to take the jab.