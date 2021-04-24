STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No shortage of oxygen, beds in CMCH; private hospitals full

The patient had suffered breathing difficulties and blood pressure and was taken to a private hospital near Avinashi road.

Published: 24th April 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sorts medical oxygen cylinders meant for Covid-19 patients

A worker sorts medical oxygen cylinders meant for Covid-19 patients (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: There is no shortage of beds or oxygen in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), dean Dr A Nirmala said on Friday, The hospital has 917 beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients, of which 500 have oxygen support beds. Over 50 per cent of the beds vacant, she said.

Speaking to TNIE, Nirmala said, “CMCH requires 5 KL of oxygen a day to treat Covid-19 and other patients, We right now have 13 KL of oxygen in storage. Once in two days, oxygen is brought from Perundurai and filled.”

The scenario at ESI hospital is quite the opposite as all the beds are occupied, Dean of ESI Hospital Dr M Raveendran said that they have 11 KL of oxygen stock adding that they use about three kilolitres a day. As on Friday morning, only two beds out of the 286 beds with oxygen support were vacant. .

Meanwhile, relatives of a 55-year-old patient from Singanallur alleged that they had to run from pillar to post to find a bed with ventilator support in private hospitals on Thursday night. The patient had suffered breathing difficulties and blood pressure and was taken to a private hospital near Avinashi road.

Sources said the hospital management informed the relatives that there was not enough ventilator-supported beds and instructed them to approach other hospitals. Further, they allegedly were forced to pay Rs 2 lakh for getting admission in a private hospital at Saravanampatti. When contacted, health department officials said they would look into the matter.

