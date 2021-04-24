Oxygen’s race against time in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

By Express News Service

After the State government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it has a storage capacity of 1,167 tonnes of oxygen, with a daily production capacity of 400 tonnes, Express takes a look at the ground reality in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Coimbatore

The supply of liquid oxygen has gone down by one-third, say distributors in Coimbatore. They are requesting the government to increase purchase from neighbouring states and also to encourage in-State production.

A letter has been submitted to the government on Friday, demanding to offer subsidy to hospitals for setting up oxygenators. A K Ravikumar, secretary of IMA (TNAB) said, “There will be three times more demand than usual and short supply is unavoidable. The government should divert all industrial use of oxygen to hospitals. We drafted a letter to the State government on Friday, demanding to offer subsidy to hospitals for setting up oxygenators, ventilators liquid oxygen plants and ICUs on their own, with a GST relief. Also, we demand the government to take the entire supply of life-saving measures including oxygen and drugs to supply through TNMSC.”

The oxygen distributors are also pressing the government to streamline distribution. “We procure liquid oxygen from a private plant in Kanjikode, Kerala, and distribute it to over 400 customers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. We usually buy 15 tonnes per day. A maximum of 3 tonnes will be distributed for medical use. But, now purchase has gone down to 5 units per day and we require at least 6 tonnes per day,” said D Lakshmikumar,manager of Sri Venkateswara Oxygen Private Limited.

“The liquid oxygen containers that were supposed to come on Friday were diverted to hospitals there. If this situation continues the medical needs here will get affected,” he said. Only a few hospitals here have facilities of cryogenic tanks to get liquid oxygen directly. Only if the government guarantees us an uninterrupted supply, we can bring it to hospitals on time, Lakshmikumar added.

P Krishna, Joint Director of Health Services said, “A many as 528 persons are admitted in non-O2 bed and 1,418 patients are being treated under O2 (oxygen) facility.” Meanwhile, the suppliers demanded the government to waive off GST on liquid oxygen. “The amount of oxygen per cubic metre has increased from `9 to ` 15. With 12 per cent GST, a maximum of `25 per cubic metre of oxygen is charged, including transport costs. Middlemen are exploiting the situation and are hoarding cylinders. A cubic metre of oxygen is sold for `60,” said one of the supplier.

Tiruchy

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) has tripled it’s oxygen capacity since last year. Now, it has two oxygen storage units, with a total capacity of 21 KL (Kilolitres). Last year, before the pandemic began, the hospital had only 7 KL , but as the cases increased, a new storage plants with a 20 KL capacity and another with a capacity of 1 KL were put to use.

“These units have more than enough oxygen. They are being refilled every alternate day, and if the need arises, they can be refilled daily too,” said Dr K Vanitha, Dean of MGMGH, adding that the daily usage is about 2.8 KL. The hospital ensures that a minimum of 10 KL of liquid medical oxygen is available.

310 of 450 Covid beds are oxygenated at MGMGH, said Dr Vanitha. There are currently 150 patients on oxygen support at MGMGH. Private hospitals in the district are also maintaining adequate stock.

Sivaganga Collector, P Madhusudhan Reddy, said there is no deficit of Covid vaccine and oxygen cylinders in the district, adding that a total of 1,000 beds are available for Covid patients.

A worker engaged in refilling medical oxygen gas cylinders in TN Oxygen Pvt Ltd, at Ayyapakkam, in Chennai

at Ayyapakkam, in Chennai

Puducherry

During a consultative meeting with directors of JIPMER, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and other private medical colleges on Thursday, Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan advised the UT administration to increase number of oxygen beds.

Increasing the number of ventilator beds in the emergency department of IGMCRI, procurement of medical equipment, provision of oxygen connections to all beds, appointment of 138 medical officers on contract basis as well as appointment of 100 nurses on a contract basis and an increase in the number of medical staff has been approved by the Lt Governor. She also approved purchase of 5,000 vials of Remdesivir. Advocating the need for imposing lockdowns, the LG said it has been imposed for the safety of people.

HC seeks report

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Puducherry administration to file a detailed report by Monday on the availability of oxygen, ventilators and vaccines in hospitals. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed directions after a petitioner complained that the Union Territory was running short and hence unable to prevent spread of Covid-19. “Testing is undertaken in the village level and no test has been done in the outer limits of the Municipality.

The fund allotted for Covid management by the Centre was not being effectively utilised for Covid management,” the petitioner said. According to M Gnanasekar, the counsel for petitioner, hospitals are overflowing with Covid patients. He added hat the number of patients requiring intensive hospital care and high-flow oxygen has increased manifold. The counsel for UT argued that all necessary precautions are being followed to keep the virus in check.

(With inputs from Sowmya Mani in Tiruchy and R Kirubakaran in Coimbatore, Debjani Dutta in Puducherry)