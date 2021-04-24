STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry MP urges PM Modi to allocate remdesivir to Union territory amid COVID surge

All hospitals in Puducherry are running out of oxygen and there is also a sudden surge in the demand for remdesivir injections for COVID-19 treatment, said V Vaithilingam

Published: 24th April 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

Image of Remdesivir vials used for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that Puducherry has not been allocated remdesivir by the Centre, the Lok Sabha member from the Union territory V Vaithilingam on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter and ensure the availability of at least 10000 injections immediately.

There is a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, with the daily positive cases going up to around 1000 new cases per day, said Vaithilingam in a memorandum to the Prime Minister, copies of which were distributed to the media.

All the hospitals in Puducherry are running out of oxygen and there is also a sudden surge in the demand for remdesivir injections for COVID-19 treatment, he noted. To facilitate smooth inter-state supply of remdesivir, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has issued allocation of supplies from licensed manufacturers to various states. But unfortunately, Puducherry has been left out from the allocation list, he said.

Hence the Prime Minister needs to intervene and provide remdesivir to Puducherry, he said. Further, he also urged the Prime Minister to ensure the availability of remdesivir injections in JIPMER Hospital, an Institute of National Importance. Now, patients are being asked by JIPMER to procure remdesivir from outside but the public is not able to purchase it from the market, he said.

