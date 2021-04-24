Sexual harassment: Woman SP deposes at Villupuram court

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The woman Superintendent of Police who accused the former Special DGP of sexual harassment gave her statement to Judge Purnima at Villupuram District Court on Friday. According to official sources, the judge heard her submissions for two hours in a secret confession room.

The complainant had alleged that the former DGP sexually harassed her inside a police vehicle, while she was observing special arrangements for a meeting led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at Kallakurichi on February 21. Subsequently, the SP lodged a case against the DGP. He was placed under suspension days after the Madras High Court made a recommendation in this connection on March 19.