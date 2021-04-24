TN parties initiate Covid assistance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties in the State have initiated assistance including launching of helpline number for Covid patients. To offer preventive measures such as free face mask, hand sanitiser and Kabasura Kudineer, a herbal concoction, the DMK started Covid assistance drive on Monday after they got permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) last week.

The AIADMK, too, obtained permission from the ECI to offer assistance to the general public. The Congress and the BJP, too, have launched helpline numbers to serve people round the clock. The former has deputed over 30 functionaries for assistance.