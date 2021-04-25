Open liquid oxygen plants at all hospitals: TN doctors’ association

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: To cope with the second wave of the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association has listed suggestions to the State. Their suggestions included establishing liquid oxygen plants at all hospitals, filling up the posts of vacant biomedical engineers to maintain oxygen supply systems, high-flow nasal oxygen therapy, and ventilator facilities in GHs.

Health care workers deployed for non-Covid activities including regular OPD could be used for Covid-19 works. TNGDA state general secretary N Ravishankar said that the health department should ensure good quality, ample stock of N95 masks, PPE kits, gloves, sanitisers for health care workers. Closure of malls, cinema theatres, and parks and supply of essential items at doorsteps were put forth.