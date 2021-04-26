STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Super Kings chairman L Sabaretnam passes away at 80

Published: 26th April 2021 04:05 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: L Sabaretnam (80), director and chairman of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited died of heart failure on Sunday. He is survived by two sons and daughters. Sabaretnam, who was advisor for India Cements and director and CEO of Coromandel Sugar, passed away at 12.30 am. He is well known in business circles and was at the helm of leading industry bodies.

He was also closely associated with the administration of leading cultural and educational bodies. He was Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra; Trustee, TS Narayanasamy College of Arts and Science; former Syndicate Member – Annamalai University, Chidambaram; Trustee and Vice President, Madhya Kailash Temple; Patron of Music Academy, Chennai and chairman, Kartik Fine Arts.

He was also director of ICL Financial Services Ltd; Director, ICL Shipping Ltd; Director, Coromandel Electric Company Ltd; Director of ICL Securities Ltd and Director of Biosynth Life Sciences India Ltd. He was former member of Regional Advisory Committee of Indian Airlines appointed by Government of India; executive member of Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI); past president of MCCI, past deputy president, ASSOCHAM and past chairman of Indian Institution of Plant Engineers.

He was also the former director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, former director of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Chairman of Oriental Solutions, former director - of State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT), appointed by TN government.

