STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Consider complete lockdown for two days on May 1 and 2: HC to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

On these two days, movement of vehicles used in connection with votes counting and emergency services alone shall be allowed.

Published: 26th April 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments to consider declaring complete lockdown for two days on May 1 and May 2, when counting of votes polled in the April 6 Assembly elections will be taken up.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave the suggestion while passing further interim orders on an issue relating to alleged shortage of Remdesivir drug, ventilators and beds and diversion of oxygen cylinders to other states.

Based on newspaper reports, the judges took up the issue by themselves.

On these two days, movement of vehicles used in connection with votes counting and emergency services alone shall be allowed.

An announcement to this effect might be made in advance, preferably on April 28, so that the people of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory would be put on alert, the judges said, adding, they might also publish certain basic guidelines to be followed on those days by the Covid-19 affected people.

Both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have put in a series of curbs starting Monday, such as closure of places of worship, spas, beauty parlours and salons to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan informed the bench that steps would be taken to convert all the 1,050 MTs of oxygen, to be generated at the Sterlite unit in Tuticorin, fit for medical use.

An all-party meeting headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had earlier in the day allowed the plant, closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns, to produce oxygen only for a four-month period.

As regards the query from the bench on curbing sale of Remdesivir, used in Covid-19 treatment, in black market, the Health Secretary submitted that an exclusively authorised centre to sell the drug has been established in Kilpauk in the city.

A vial would be sold for Rs 1,400, that too only to those who produce necessary documents.

Special squads have been formed to nab the black-marketeers, he said, adding 2,400 more beds would be added by the first week of May.

The Additional Solicitor-General told the judges that certain quantity of oxygen cylinders had been diverted to neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana only after consultation with the state government.

The request of the state government not to divert oxygen anymore would be taken up with the Centre, he added.

Seemingly convinced with the submissions, the bench adjourned the matter till Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Lockdown Puducherry Lockdown
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp