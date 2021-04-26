STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami to convene all-party meeting to discuss COVID surge measures on Monday

On Sunday, the number of cases breached the 15,000-mark. The meeting will also discuss opening of Sterlite Copper plant to produce medical oxygen to meet the present demand of the life-saving gas.

Published: 26th April 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has convened an all-party meeting at the Secretariat on Monday and has invited leaders of various political parties of the State to discuss the measures to be taken to control the second wave of Covid-19 since the number of positive cases have been increasing.

On Sunday, the number of cases breached the 15,000-mark. The meeting will also discuss opening of Sterlite Copper plant to produce medical oxygen to meet the present demand of the life-saving gas.

According to sources, considering the rapidly increasing Covid cases in the State and prevailing demand for hospital beds and shortage of oxygen, the Chief Minister has invited various leaders to elicit their views on the next course of action. The meeting is expected to discuss the prevailing shortage of oxygen supply and opening of Sterlite Copper plant for producing medical oxygen among other matters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp