Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami to convene all-party meeting to discuss COVID surge measures on Monday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has convened an all-party meeting at the Secretariat on Monday and has invited leaders of various political parties of the State to discuss the measures to be taken to control the second wave of Covid-19 since the number of positive cases have been increasing.

On Sunday, the number of cases breached the 15,000-mark. The meeting will also discuss opening of Sterlite Copper plant to produce medical oxygen to meet the present demand of the life-saving gas.

According to sources, considering the rapidly increasing Covid cases in the State and prevailing demand for hospital beds and shortage of oxygen, the Chief Minister has invited various leaders to elicit their views on the next course of action. The meeting is expected to discuss the prevailing shortage of oxygen supply and opening of Sterlite Copper plant for producing medical oxygen among other matters.