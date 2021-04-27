STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 spike: Elective surgeries in Puducherry Government General Hospital to be stopped

However, all emergency surgeries and other services including dialysis treatment will be continued, said Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr V Vasudevan in a release

Published: 27th April 2021 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry lockdown

A street in Puducherry wears a deserted look as the UT observes the Sunday lockdown to control COVID surge. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital & Post Graduate Institute (IGGGH&PGI), Puducherry, has decided to temporarily stop elective surgery cases with effect from April 28.

However, all emergency surgeries and other services including dialysis treatment will be continued, said Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr V Vasudevan in a release.

All in-patient and out-patient services in the hospital will be continued to be provided as usual, he said.  

Meanwhile, outpatients in the hospital have increased after JIPMER and IGMCRI -- both COVID hospitals -- closed down their OPDs temporarily to take care of an increasing number of COVID patients. JIPMER has been attending to OPD patients through telemedicine after stopping physical visits.

Both hospitals cater to a large number of patients from the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Resurgence in Covid-19 cases cast dark shadow on various sectors
Covid: Missing facts, misdirected discourse
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Can't be mute spectator in national crisis, don't intend to supersede HC cases on Covid: SC
A man in protective suit digs earth to bury the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in Guwahati. (Photo| AP)
CEOs of 40 US companies create global task force to help India fight COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Oxygen tanker drivers Shankar Majhi and Mohammed Hakeekath with their vehicle in Mysuru on Monday | UDAYSHANKAR S
Meet COVID Warriors Majhi and Hakeekath: Oxygen tank drivers from Bihar
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)

We made 200 phone calls but didn't get help: Desperate family members search for Remdesivir
 

Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp