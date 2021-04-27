COVID-19 spike: Elective surgeries in Puducherry Government General Hospital to be stopped

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital & Post Graduate Institute (IGGGH&PGI), Puducherry, has decided to temporarily stop elective surgery cases with effect from April 28.

However, all emergency surgeries and other services including dialysis treatment will be continued, said Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr V Vasudevan in a release.

All in-patient and out-patient services in the hospital will be continued to be provided as usual, he said.

Meanwhile, outpatients in the hospital have increased after JIPMER and IGMCRI -- both COVID hospitals -- closed down their OPDs temporarily to take care of an increasing number of COVID patients. JIPMER has been attending to OPD patients through telemedicine after stopping physical visits.

Both hospitals cater to a large number of patients from the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry.