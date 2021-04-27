Must show Covid negative report: CEO tells staff before counting of votes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All government employees, police and representatives of political parties who will be involved in counting of votes on Sunday should have Covid negative certificates issued in the last 72 hours, said Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday.

In the event of a delay in taking the test, the participants should have received the first dose of vaccine to be allowed into counting centres, he added.

Speaking to media, Sahoo said, “We are awaiting guidelines from the poll panel for alternative officers to be deployed if any of the Returning Officers test positive for Covid.” He said that on an average, 14 tables will be used for counting in every constituency.

“Every table will be monitored through surveillance cameras.,” he added. As on April 23, over five lakh postal votes have been received, said Sahoo.