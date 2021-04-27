Political parties do their bit to help people fight Covid-19

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties post elections, have started pitching in to control the spread of virus. DMK, after getting permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI), started its Covid-19 assistance drive last Monday.

On Friday, DMK party president MK Stalin, offered assistance packages consisting of mask, hand sanitiser, soap, and 30 eggs per head to thousands of people in Kolathur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and Egmore constituencies.

Similarly, the AIADMK also took permission from the ECI to offer assistance to the general public but they are yet to start their drive.Likewise, Congress has launched a helpline number - 9884466333.

Similarly, the BJP has launched five helpline numbers. They are, 9150021821 (Chennai and surrounding districts), 9150021823 (Villupuram and surrounding districts, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri), 91520021824 (Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Nilgris districts), 9150021825 (Delta districts and Madurai, Dindigul), and 9150021831 (southern districts).