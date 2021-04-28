Close all TASMAC outlets: PIL

By Express News Service

MADURAI: An advocate from Thoothukudi moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday with a PIL seeking a direction to the State government to close all TASMAC retail outlets until the pandemic crisis is over.

B Ramkumar Adityan, the petitioner, submitted that the World Health Organization (WHO) had noted that alcohol should not be declared or considered an ‘essential item’, and the provision of alcohol should not be designated as an ‘essential service’ that should be offered online or offline during the pandemic.

“People, in an inebriated condition, may not follow Covid protocols properly. So, a ban on liquor sale should be added to the restrictions underway in Tamil Nadu,” he stated. The matter was mentioned before a Bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi on Tuesday and is likely to be heard later this week.