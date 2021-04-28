STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Close all TASMAC outlets: PIL

“People, in an inebriated condition, may not follow Covid protocols properly. So, a ban on liquor sale should be added to the restrictions underway in Tamil Nadu,” he stated.

Published: 28th April 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

The coronavirus fear has no limit. Tasmac employees seen wearring face mask in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: An advocate from Thoothukudi moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday with a PIL seeking a direction to the State government to close all TASMAC retail outlets until the pandemic crisis is over.

B Ramkumar Adityan, the petitioner, submitted that the World Health Organization (WHO) had noted that alcohol should not be declared or considered an ‘essential item’, and the provision of alcohol should not be designated as an ‘essential service’ that should be offered online or offline during the pandemic.

“People, in an inebriated condition, may not follow Covid protocols properly. So, a ban on liquor sale should be added to the restrictions underway in Tamil Nadu,” he stated. The matter was mentioned before a Bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi on Tuesday and is likely to be heard later this week. 

