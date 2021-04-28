STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore to analyse Maharashtra Covid case pattern

Officials say the study would throw light on how and when the curve peaks

Published: 28th April 2021 04:12 AM

Health dept is readying the Covid Care Centre facility at Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore | u rakesh kumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the daily case count breaching the 1,000 mark, the Coimbatore district health department has decided to analyse the case pattern of Maharashtra to understand how the curve is progressing. Officials said the study would throw light on how and when the curve peaks so containment strategies can be chalked out. 

The second wave of infection hit Maharashtra much earlier and the State government has imposed a lockdown to control the spread of the virus. “The study would help us assess how many beds would be required when the new cases hit a peak and put in place appropriate arrangements,” an official said. The health department has predicted that Coimbatore would continue to record over 1,000 cases daily, for at least a couple of weeks more.

“Even as the State government imposed some restrictions from Monday, its impact can be gauged after a fortnight. There could be changes in the daily tally only after the incubation period,” the official added. 
Asked about the measures at the vote-counting centre on May 2 (Sunday), the official said very few people would be allowed into the rooms. “Those taking part in the counting of votes must wear masks and follow physical distancing,” said the official.

