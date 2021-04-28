STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Puducherry to remain under lockdown during counting of votes on May 2

The lockdown restrictions and night curfew imposed up to April 30 in Puducherry have been extended to May 3

Published: 28th April 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry lockdown

A street in Puducherry wears a deserted look as the UT observes the Sunday lockdown to control COVID surge. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases and a high positivity rate of 16 percent, the lockdown restrictions and night curfew imposed up to April 30 in Puducherry have been extended to May 3. For the counting of votes on May 2, Puducherry will remain under lockdown and only those permitted to step out including essential services and movement of personnel for counting would be allowed.

According to a government notification issued in this regard, this order has been issued in compliance with High Court orders. Gathering and congregation in any form is strictly prohibited and people are advised to remain indoors until the necessity arises.

For the counting of votes on May 2 at Lawspet, those authorised to enter the counting hall should carry a COVID-19 negative test report (of RTPCR failing which of RAT) to enter the premises. Contesting candidates, agents, staff involved in the counting process as well as the media have to undergo RTPCR testing. Further, there shall be a back-up plan to deploy RAT in case RTPCR testing poses any constraints.

As directed by the Election Commission of India, no victory procession after the counting is permissible. Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate from the Returning Officer concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry COVID-19 Coronavirus Puducherry elections
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp