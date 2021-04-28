COVID-19: Puducherry to remain under lockdown during counting of votes on May 2

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases and a high positivity rate of 16 percent, the lockdown restrictions and night curfew imposed up to April 30 in Puducherry have been extended to May 3. For the counting of votes on May 2, Puducherry will remain under lockdown and only those permitted to step out including essential services and movement of personnel for counting would be allowed.

According to a government notification issued in this regard, this order has been issued in compliance with High Court orders. Gathering and congregation in any form is strictly prohibited and people are advised to remain indoors until the necessity arises.

For the counting of votes on May 2 at Lawspet, those authorised to enter the counting hall should carry a COVID-19 negative test report (of RTPCR failing which of RAT) to enter the premises. Contesting candidates, agents, staff involved in the counting process as well as the media have to undergo RTPCR testing. Further, there shall be a back-up plan to deploy RAT in case RTPCR testing poses any constraints.

As directed by the Election Commission of India, no victory procession after the counting is permissible. Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate from the Returning Officer concerned.