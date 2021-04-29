STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK urges Election Commission to insist only on one dose of COVID-19 vaccination

There was 'great scarcity' in getting the vaccine doses in mofussil areas and insisting on candidates to have two doses is a 'practical difficulty,' the party's organisation secretary, R S Bharathi sa

Published: 29th April 2021 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The DMK on Thursday requested the Election Commission to insist only on one dose of COVID-19 vaccination for candidates, counting agents and dispense with a direction that agents should wear Personal Protective Equipment kits in centres on May 2, the day of vote counting.

"It is not known whether, one dose of vaccination or two doses of vaccination is required. It is impossible to have the second dose of vaccination, without waiting for a period 4 to 8 weeks from the date of having first dose," the DMK said in a representation to the EC.

There was 'great scarcity' in getting the vaccine doses in mofussil areas and insisting on candidates to have two doses is a 'practical difficulty,' the party's organisation secretary, R S Bharathi said.

Also, it was not known whether results of RT-PCR test should have been obtained '48 hours or 72 hours' before the commencement of the vote counting process, he said quoting the poll panel's guidelines.

Citing an EC direction that counting agents should wear PPE kits, Bharathi, also a Rajya Sabha MP, said wearing such kits in scorching heat for 14 to 16 hours was practically not possible.

The party is committed to following the EC directives to see that the counting process is safe, he said, adding however, "it is our duty to point out practical difficulties which may be a hindrance to having peaceful and expeditious counting process."

"Hence, we request you to kindly give clarifications (on RT-PCR test reports) and to insist only on one dose of vaccination and to dispense with the direction regarding wearing of PPE kits by the counting agents."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK COVID-19 vaccination Election Commission Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp