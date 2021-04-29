Doctors allege police high-handedness, to boycott outpatient services

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM/MADURAI: Two government doctors, posted on Covid duty at a Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Paramakudi, claimed that they were allegedly manhandled and verbally abused by a high-ranking police official on Tuesday night. Condemning the incident, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) has announced boycott of outpatient services at Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram government hospitals on Thursday.

Sources said that the incident happened when the two doctors - Dr R Manikandan, who works as Additional Medical Officer at Valinokkam Primary Health Centre (PHC), and Dr V Vignesh, Medical Officer of Parthibanur Block PHC - were on Covid duty (deputation) at the care centre established at Paramakudi Government Arts College.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Manikandan said that as they both live at Sayalkudi, they opted for 24-hour Covid duty at the care centre. “On Tuesday night, we both set out on the sports bike, owned by Vignesh, to buy essentials like toothpaste and soap from a petty shop which is around 500-700 metres away from the care centre. While at the petty store around 8.40 pm, the duo was reportedly spotted by DSP of Paramakudi, S Velmurugan, during his night patrol and was questioned by him and his driver.

“The DSP asked how doctors could ride race bikes, and his driver repeatedly forced us to get inside the police van that had five other cops and a man in his 50s. Going around the town for over an hour, the police randomly picked up anyone found on streets by threatening them,” Dr Manikandan said.

He went on to add, “Taking us to the Paramakudi Town police station and making us stand in the junction, the DSP began to thrash the man in his 50s for no fault of his and verbally abused him. Later, the DSP told us that the public fear the police and not the doctors. For no fault of ours, the DSP even threatened that he would file an FIR that would deprive us of our government doctor posts.”

The doctor duo who were later let off by around 10.15 pm reportedly walked three kilometres to take back the two-wheeler. “As we both had not eaten our dinner, we had fatigue and received treatment for it at the Paramakudi government hospital. We could finally return to our duty at care centre by around 12.30 am on Wednesday.”

The doctors, on Wednesday, handed over a written complaint to SP E Karthik alleging police high-handedness towards healthcare workers. They also sought action against the DSP. Strongly condemning the incident, State president of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) Dr K Senthil urged the State government to dismiss the DSP from service. “As a mark of initial protest, doctors would boycott outpatient services at the Paramakudi Government Hospital and at the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital,” he said. In his statement, Dr Senthil said that the doctors would resort to a statewide agitation in case of police inaction.

What the police say

Denying allegations of manhandling of the two medicos by the DSP, SP Karthik said an altercation broke out when the duo was taken for inquiry. "The DSP who suspected unwarranted movement in a high-speed motor vehicle around the time of night curfew, took them for inquiry. However, the two doctors could have been let off at the spot itself when they had identified themselves. Given the Covid situation, taking many people to the police station for interrogation could have been avoided," he told. " An inquiry is underway," the SP added.