MK Stalin slams different pricing policy for Covid vaccines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dubbing the different pricing of Covid vaccines as ‘injustice’, DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a ‘free vaccination for all’ policy.

In a video message, Stalin said both the State and Central governments failed to take measures to contain the pandemic spread during the first wave last year. “The vaccines, Remdesivir drug and oxygen cylinders were exported to foreign countries even after the second wave onset.”

Stalin said that the Centre wants one ration card, one language, one tax and one exam across the country, but when it comes to pricing of vaccines, it’s permitting manufacturers to fix different prices.

“Life is common for all. The different pricing of vaccines is injustice. The BJP had crippled the State’s revenue sources by with GST. In this situation, it is condemnable that it is burdening the State with vaccination expenses,” he added.