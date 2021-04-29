STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three youth booked for forcing minor boy to drink alcohol, blackmailing him 

They are also alleged to have filmed him drinking and used the video to blackmail the child for cash and jewellery. 

Published: 29th April 2021 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Image for representational purpose only

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Three youth were booked under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act on Wednesday for allegedly forcing a minor to consume alcohol. 

They are also alleged to have filmed him drinking and used the video to blackmail the child for cash and jewellery. 

According to police, the victim, a Class 10 student, had recently befriended a group of young men. The boy's father, aged 55, who works near Tharangambadi, alleged that the youth “pressurised” him to smoke and consume alcohol, filmed him, and blackmailed him into giving them gold, cash, and an iPhone. 

"The case has been booked against three suspects-M Sameer (27), M Ashok (27) and E Alvin Samuel (26)- who are currently absconding. Investigations are underway to nab the criminals," said SP of Mayiladuthurai N Shreenatha. 

The suspects were booked under IPC Section 506 (1) for criminal intimidation and Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act (giving intoxicating liquor or narcotic drug, or psychotropic substance to a child). The action came a week after the child's father approached the SP on April 22. 

"We came to know about the incident after the valuables went missing from the house," the father told The New Indian Express. 

The boy had told his parents what had happened, after which his father confronted the youth, who later returned Rs 15,000 in cash and the iPhone. They are learnt to have sold the jewellery.

The anguished father had first approached Poraiyar Police Station to lodge a complaint but he alleged that no action was taken initially and there was 'pressure' from traders to not lodge a complaint. 

"Even now, there is propaganda by some people targeting our family," he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu minor forced to drink Juvenile Justice Act
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp