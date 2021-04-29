Transpersons visit Koovagam temple despite Chithirai festival ban due to Covid

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Despite the State government cancelling Chithirai festival at Koothandavar temple in Koovagam considering the increase in Covid cases, transpersons have been visiting the temple. The rituals of the Chithirai festival, based on the Mahabharata war, are usually held over 18 days at the Koothandavar temple near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district.

According to the epic, Aravan, son of Pandava prince Arjuna, before sacrificing his life in the Mahabharata war, wanted to get married. Hence, Krishna takes the form of Mohini and marries Aravan. For a day, she is a bride and after Aravan’s death, becomes a widow. Thousands of transgenders from various parts of the country congregate at Koovagam to mark this event.

As part of the rituals, they get thali or mangalsutra from the priests (symbolically marrying Lord Aravan). Singing and dancing and car processions follow but the next day, the priests cut the thalis tied to transpersons, who then wail and mourn the death of Lord Aravan. The festival usually starts in mid of April. The event is centuries-old, but both the Kovagam festival and the Miss Kovagam event, a beauty pageant, have been cancelled this year as part of measures to prevent Covid spread.

However, a week back, some transpersons visited the temple and offered prayers, sources said. On Tuesday evening too, transgenders from Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts, besides Puducherry, arrived at Koovagam and held prayers in the temple. They also performed kummi dance around the bonfire they had made.

Speaking to mediapersons, the transpersons said: “We are upset as the Kovagam festival has been cancelled for the second consecutive year. It’s sad to see the temple wearing a deserted look, where thousands of transpersons celebrate the festival. We wanted to offer the prayers to Koothandavar, so we came here and prayed for the speedy recovery of our nation from Covid. We hope to conduct the festival in a grand manner next year, without obstacles.” They also left the temple immediately after the rituals.

Meanwhile, several transpersons from Tiruchy performed special rituals at their houses. T Mohanambal, President of the South Indian Transgender Welfare Association, said, “All our sisters from across the world would come to Koovagam to take part in the event. Apart from rituals, we would also be able to meet our sisters from across the world... like a family meet. The festival cancellation is a great loss, but it is for the greater good. So we decided to conduct the rituals in our houses itself this year.”

