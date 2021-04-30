STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore stops taking data on Covid vaccine-infection link

Sources say with increase in cases, health staff are being assigned more critical duties

Published: 30th April 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Health dept is readying the Covid Care Centre facility at Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore | u rakesh kumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a shocking development, the Department of Public Health has temporarily suspended collection of data on how many residents in Coimbatore have tested positive after getting vaccinated. With the district’s caseload swelling each passing day, the health staff are being assigned more critical duties, official sources said.  

“Initially, we had assigned a staff to collect details from block-level health officials on how many people tested positive after taking the jab,” an official said. “Later, we began to contact all positive persons directly. However, after the first week of April, the caseload spiralled, and contacting each positive person over the phone to know whether they took the jab became practically impossible,” the official added.

Speaking to Express, Director of Public Health T S Selvavinayagam said that his department would resume the data collection within a few days. “The current focus is on diagnosing as many infected persons as possible and hospitalising them. We can take up the data collection later,” he said. 

Meanwhile, sources from the department said that they would soon incorporate an entry in the RT-PCR test form to understand the person’s status with regard to receiving the vaccine. “There has been no official communication in this regard, but soon we may have an entry on vaccine status on the form,” they added.

‘Now, focus is on diagnosis’
Current focus is on diagnosing as many infected persons as possible and hospitalising them. Data collection can be taken up later, said TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health. Sources from the department said they would soon incorporate an entry in the RT-PCR test form to understand the individual’s vaccine status

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Covid vaccine COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp