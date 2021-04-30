STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid patients in Coimbatore slipping out of care centre?

A grocery shop owner says several new people came to her shop, claiming to be relatives of patients admitted in the centre and purchased snacks, biscuits, and bread. 

Published: 30th April 2021 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents and traders in the vicinity of Bharathiar University squirm whenever they spot a new face in the locality these days. The reason? The claim that the patients taking treatment in the Covid care centre inside the university venture out frequently. 

Residents of Kalveerampalayam and IOB colony fear that people coming out of the care centre may spread the infection. "Five persons died of various causes in Kalveerampalayam and its surroundings on Wednesday. Also many people in the neighborhood have tested positive. What adds to our fears is the constant movement of people from the care centre," says a pharmacist.

A grocery shop owner says several new people came to her shop, claiming to be relatives of patients admitted in the centre and purchased snacks, biscuits, and bread. 

"They suggest that I keep the items outside the shop. Their frequent visits give me the jitters," she adds. 

Security guards say the sprawling university campus is open to all and they cannot identify who the patients are. Patients, meanwhile allege that they are forced to come out of the centre as it lacks adequate facilities. 

"I came out within a day as I faced a lot of inconvenience in getting essential services. There are only three staff, including a doctor, to manage around 400 patients. Nobody cares about who goes out from the campus. Also, there was no ambulance to attend to emergencies," claims a 46-year-old woman in RS Puram who is currently in home isolation.

Officials in charge of the centre, however, say that food and other essentials were being provided to patients. 

"We cannot arrange for cigarettes and snacks. Patients must follow the diet prescribed by doctors. If someone needs anything beyond that and wants to go out, we can send them to home quarantine. No care centre in the district offers free access. We will see if the security needs to be tightened," says Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore G Ramesh.

