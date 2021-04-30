STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former CM Narayanasamy dismisses exit polls predictions in Puducherry, confident of Congress-DMK win 

Published: 30th April 2021 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

V Narayanasamy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today dismissed the exit poll results predicting NDA comprising of AINRC, BJP, and AIADMK sweeping polls in Puducherry and expressed confidence in Congress-DMK forming the government in the UT. 

In an audiovisual release, he said that several times exit polls have given incorrect results. It is based on small samples, which may not reflect the actual verdict given by all people. He said that in West Bengal, just half an hour after the completion of polls, the exit poll results for the state were announced. 

In the past, in several states and at several times exit polls have proved wrong. A year back in the Assembly election in Bihar, the exit polls predicted a victory for Congress and RJD alliance. But it did not happen. Nitish Kumar’s party and BJP formed the government.

In Puducherry too in the 2016 Assembly election, all exit polls had predicted AINRC forming govternment2es. But Congress-DMK got a majority and formed the government.

People have supported the Congress-DMK alliance during the campaign for 2021 polls. He expressed confidence in getting the majority and forming the government. 

Referring to BJP he said that some political parties on the strength of being in power at the centre and money are getting ready for poaching of elected members from other parties . He advised political leaders not to fall prey to such tactics of the BJP and act on the basis of the verdict for the welfare and development of Puducherry.

