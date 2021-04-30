Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Meet Mohammed Ali Jinna, the man responsible for giving the dead a dignified closure. After his NGO, Pasi Illa Thamilaham, performed the last rites of over 40 Covid-19 victims during the first wave of the pandemic, Jinna is once again at it, reprising what he did last year.

This time, however, Jinna has decided to purchase a hearse van and an ambulance to help people in this time of need. He arrived at this decision after realising that some of the kith and kin of the people who passed away weren’t able to hire hearse vans as there were very few of the available in all 10 blocks of Tenkasi district.

“We found that the patients family had to pay a lot of money to get a private ambulance to take infected relative to the hospital. The availability of government vehicles is worrying. We have decided to purchase an ambulance to help such people.” Apart from the ambulance, he added a hearse van to his wishlist. But with both of them costing a big sum, he turned his attention towards crowdfunding.

With a seed money of Rs 10,000, Jinna is now on his toes to raise Rs 4.5 lakh to purchase a second-hand ambulance. “So far we have raised Rs 35,000. I hope we will achieve our goal in the coming weeks,” he said. The organisation, with the help of 60 volunteers, also gave food to 1500 homeless people as well as supplied groceries to many families during the first wave of the pandemic.

“Even the family members were afraid to touch the remains of their loved ones but the volunteers took it upon themselves to ensure that the funeral takes place according to the rituals of the religion of the victims. They did this in Tenkasi, Sankarankovil, Surandai, Thiruvengadam and a few other places in the district. In Indra Nagar near Courtallam, they performed the last rites for three Covid victims, including a retired government official.

They did not charge anyone for their services and arranged hearse vans, ambulances and PPE kits with the help of some sponsors,” said Rahman, a resident of Indra Nagar. The NGO is also running an Emergency Care and Recovery Centre on the campus of the Government Hospital in Shengottai for people having mental health issues apart from running a night shelter for the homeless in Tirunelveli.