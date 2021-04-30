Govt hospitals in TN to get 9,000 more beds by May 7: Health Secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 9,000 more beds would be set up in government hospitals across the State by May 7, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan announced on Thursday. Addressing reporters after inspecting 250 new beds at Egmore Government Hospital, he pointed out that 576 beds were added in the last two days in Tamil Nadu.

“About 4,000 beds will be added by April 30 and 9,000 by May 7. In Chennai, government facilities such as Omandurar hospital, RGGGH, Stanley GH, and the Royapettah GH got new beds recently,” he added. The Secretary also said that the number of beds with oxygen support is being ramped up, and around 900 postgraduate medical students have been roped in for containment efforts.

Commenting on the long queues to buy Remdesivir, Radhakrishnan warned private hospitals to not force patients to buy the drug if it is not absolutely needed.

“We get 59,000 vials of Remdesivir per week and there is adequate stock. This is not a magic drug for treating Covid,” he added, underlining that the Health department will take action against private facilities if they create panic among patients regarding Remdesivir procurement. He also urged people not to visit tertiary hospitals without severe symptoms.