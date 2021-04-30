STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No celebrations, bursting of crackers over election results, says Madras HC

The bench made the observations after being satisfied with the arrangements made on May 2 by the state Health department and the Election Commission, as stated in their respective status reports.

Published: 30th April 2021 08:27 PM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday appealed to political leaders and the party cadres in Tamil Nadu not to go in for celebrations, including bursting of crackers after the announcement of election results on May 2 or 3, citing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leaders should keep their rank and file in check.

There can be no celebrations, bursting of crackers and rallies till the present grim situation of pandemic eases, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

They must take proactive steps and be an example to others.

The bench made the observations after being satisfied with the arrangements made on May 2 by the state Health department and the Election Commission, as stated in their respective status reports.

Counting of votes polled in the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry will be taken up on Sunday.

The bench hoped that on that day, the political parties, media personnel and the citizens would adhere to the instructions and the guidelines, follow the norms and cooperate with the authorities in the greater interest of the public at large.

The bench also advised the people not to panic and rush to the hospitals or make a mad rush for vaccines.

They can follow the guidelines issued by the State government and go to the hospital as the last resort.

As regards provision of adequate vaccines, beds with ventilators and oxygen cylinders, the bench, after hearing the submissions of the senior counsel for the EC and State Health department, hoped that a clear picture would emerge by May 3, when the two agencies should give specific figures.

The bench adjourned the matter to May 5, when it will hold a special sitting.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp