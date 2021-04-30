Temples in Tiruchy feed nearly 1k daily

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Feeding the needy is God’s work and one that is needed the most during a pandemic. Though temples are closed owing to rise in Covid cases, the administrations are extending a helping hand to feed the needy and destitute. Temples across Tiruchy district are serving food to nearly 1,000 people on an average every day.

Apart from devotees, hundreds of people regularly partake of food as part of Annadaanam at Srirangam Renganathaswamy Temple, Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple and a few others. According to HR&CE Department officials at Srirangam temple, as many as 350 food packets are being distributed on an average every day.

While 100 packets are distributed near the temple gates, the rest are distributed at Amma mandapam. As many as 50 packets are distributed from each of the smaller temples every day. A total of 400 food packets are being distributed at Samayapuram temple each day.

The temple official said the number of people coming to the temple for food is less than what was seen during lockdown last year. This time, officials are also travelling to distribute food to the needy.