Why is Covid response so delayed, HC asks Centre

The Madras High Court on Thursday questioned the Central government over its preparedness and management of the pandemic.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday questioned the Central government over its preparedness and management of the pandemic. “Why are we acting only in April now even though we had time for one year?’’ asked a division bench of the court while hearing a suo motu plea it moved.

The Centre should have acted in an informed and planned manner rather than taking ad-hoc measures, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy asserted when Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sankaranarayanan submitted a list of steps the Central government took to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The court refused to concur with his submissions, and stated: “I have not met any respectable doctor who has advised the guard to be dropped over the last few months... even if doctors have not advised, who are the experts the Centre has been consulting?” 

‘Absolute state of despair despite lockdowns’

“We do not mean any disrespect, but we had to go in a planned, informed manner after consulting experts, not ad hocism,” it added. “We are in this state of absolute despair despite having lockdowns for most of last year,” it further said. The Chief Justice also raised questions on the crash of the Cowin server. In response, the ASG said he would submit a detailed report by Friday.

During the hearing, the State contended that there is no need for a lockdown on May 1, a day before the counting of votes. “Being a public holiday and also the first day of vaccination for people above 18, we have decided to close all meat and fish stalls,” it said, adding that no public gatherings will be allowed outside counting venues, and social distancing, disinfection and ventilation, among other safety measures, will be ensured at the centres. The Chief Justice said an elaborate report – listing the protocols for counting day, and guidelines for the media – should be submitted by Friday.

