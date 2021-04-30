Woman injured in banner collapse dies

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Bringing back memories of a tragedy in which a young woman lost her life in Chennai a couple of years ago, a woman pillion rider, who sustained injuries in a roadside banner collapse on Wednesday, succumbed to injuries at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident took place when Vijayarani (55) of Ammanippattu in Pudukkottai district was returning after visiting her brother’s house in Udayappanviduthi near Tiruvonam. She was riding pillion on a scooter. Tiruvonam police booked the man who had erected the banner.