Central assistance hike of 1.58% for Puducherry draws flak
PUDUCHERRY: Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhry’s announcement in Lok Sabha that Puducherry will be granted a Central assistance of Rs 1,724.77 crore this financial year, as compared to the Rs 1,698 crore in 2020-21 denoting a meagre quantum increase of Rs 26.77 crore and a percentage hike of just 1.58, is unjustified and unacceptable, said former LS member and economist M Ramadass.