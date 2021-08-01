STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK functionary hacked to death in Walajabad

A 56-year-old DMK functionary from Kancheepuram district was murdered by three unidentified persons on Friday night.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old DMK functionary from Kancheepuram district was murdered by three unidentified persons on Friday night. The victim, P Shanmugam, was a native of Madhur in Uthiramerur, and has been residing at Walajabad. 

Shanmugam, a DMK district functionary, was formerly the panchayat president of Madhur village. He was also into real estate and road contract business, police said. “Shanmugam used to visit Madhur everyday and ride back to Walajabad where he stays with his wife and daughters,” said police.

On Friday night, at around 9.30 pm, Shanmugam was riding his two-wheeler towards Walajabad. When he crossed the Madhur petrol bunk three men on a two-wheeler intercepted Shanmugam and attacked him with iron rods and a machete. “When passers-by rushed to the scene, the trio fled.

They left the two-wheeler near Thirumukoodal and escaped in a car,” police added. Salavakkam police registered a case and sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem examination. A senior police officer said that three special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

