STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

MGM Healthcare’s bid to take over Appu Hotels thwarted as NCLAT stays order

In fact, the group’s Chennai property alone would be worth Rs 350 crore, which meant the shareholders are left high and dry, he said.

Published: 01st August 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-hyped bid by MGM Healthcare to take over Appu Hotels Limited has stumbled upon a hurdle as the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed the order of its implementation. The tribunal comprising Justice M Venugopal and Member (Technical) VP Singh granted the parties two weeks time to file replies and stayed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order till the next date of hearing, posted for August 25.

The order was passed after Palani Gounder, promoter and erstwhile director of Appu Hotels, moved the NCLAT alleging that the adjudicating authority, NCLT, had failed to interfere with the attempt to acquire the assets for fewer than 25 per cent of its actual value, while the ‘promoters’ are ready and willing to infuse more funds than the proposed Rs 423-crore bid by MGM Healthcare’s MD, MK Rajagopalan, and to settle all the creditors expeditiously.

In the petition, Gounder said the total value of assets comes to Rs 1,641 crore, which is four times the value proposed in the ‘resolution plan’. In fact, the group’s Chennai property alone would be worth Rs 350 crore, which meant the shareholders are left high and dry, he said.

It was argued that as per Regulation 35 (2) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Regulations, 2016, the fair and liquidation values had to be provided to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) upon receipt of resolution plans, and this was not done as admitted by the resolution professional, Radhakrishnan Dharmarajan, in the fifth CoC meeting.

The respondents, however, argued that the NCLT approval was valid, and therefore the tribunal may not pass any interim order. After recording all submissions, the NCLAT said a detailed rumination is required and granted the respondents two weeks’ time to file detailed replies. Appu Hotels owns and operates Le Meridien in Chennai and Coimbatore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGM Healthcare NCLAT
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp