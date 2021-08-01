Order to release water from Mettur dam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday ordered the release of water from Mettur dam. According to a press release, the government has ordered the release of water from the east and west canals of the Mettur dam, to enable the irrigation of 27,000 acres and 18,000 acres respectively, from August 1 to December 15.

Through this, farmers in Salem, Erode and Namakkal district would benefit. Release of water from the Pullambadi and New Kattalai canals would benefit a total of 42,736 acres in Delta districts.