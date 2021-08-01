Stalin opens building for differently-abled dept in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a building for the differently-abled welfare department in Tirunelveli district through video conference facility. The 3,282 sq ft building was constructed at the district collectorate campus at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

The building has facilities for an office, early intervention centre for hearing impaired children, office to assist persons with disabilities with welfare schemes and toilet facilities. During the occasion, Secretary of the differently-abled department R Lalvena took part.