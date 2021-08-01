Stalin inaugurates buildings for ex-servicemen dept

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated two buildings for the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DEW) in Tirunelveli and Madurai districts through video conference facility from the Secretariat here.

To provide a separate building for the functioning of DEW, a 3,002 sq ft building was constructed at Palayamkottai at the cost of Rs 70.75 lakh while another 550 sq ft building was constructed in Madurai at a cost of Rs 86.35 lakh. The buildings were inaugurated by Stalin in the presence of Minister I Periyasamy and others.