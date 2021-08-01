Streamline V-C search panels: Ex-V-C, Anna varsity

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Anna University former Vice-Chancellor (V-C) E Balagurusamy on Saturday appealed to Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit to streamline the working of the V-C search committee at the university to eliminate corrupt practices.

In his letter, he charged that powerful intermediaries used to influence the selection of VCs on the basis of caste, religion, political connections, and money power four years ago. “An eminent academician in Tamil Nadu said in a public forum that the price of the VC [post] rages from Rs 5 to 20 crore,” he said, adding that corruption was involved even in the appointment of the syndicate members.

Balagurusamy mooted a eight-point procedure to be followed in the selection and appointment of VCs. As part of the procedure, he said that the panel members should be of high standing with impeccable integrity. Before recommending the names to the Chancellor, the committee must obtain clearance from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and “integrity” certificates from the last employer. Further, the candidates must declare in advance that any attempt to influence the selection process would automatically disqualify them, he said.

