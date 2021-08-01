STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Thoothukudi requires museum for antiquities’

Several hundreds of ancient antiquities unearthed by German archaeology enthusiast Dr Jagor at Adichanallur in 1876 are said to be stored at the Ethnological Museum of Berlin.

Published: 01st August 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Thamirabarani river | EPS

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi has many archaeological sites, but no proper place to display artefacts. Several hundreds of antiquities are being unearthed along the Thamirabarani river, and though there used to be an archaeological museum at Korkai, it was shut in the 1990s citing poor footfall. Now, the demand for a museum is growing.

The banks of the Thamirabarani are dotted with ancient villages with remains of ancient settlers. British India’s superintending engineer Alexander Rea identified 37 such villages between 1899 and 1905, and based on his detailed accounts, the State government mooted a study on the Thamirabarani river valley civilisation.

While the Adichanallur archaeological site dates back to 905 BC, carbon dating of charcoal samples from Korkai reveals they are from 785 BC, attesting the existence of a 3,000-year-old-culture along the Thamirabarani river valley. Prehistoric settlements found in Uzhakudi, Vasavappapuram, Kongurayakurichi and others are yet to be excavated.

Archaeologists are now pursuing excavations in the Korkai cluster of villages, Sivagalai cluster, and Adichanallur cluster, and the findings reveal fascinating cultures, traditions, skills in pottery, earthenware, industrial activity, and the lifestyle of prehistoric people. But the artefacts are stored in government offices without proper facilities for the public to view them.

Several hundreds of ancient antiquities unearthed by German archaeology enthusiast Dr Jagor at Adichanallur in 1876 are said to be stored at the Ethnological Museum of Berlin. Artefacts unearthed by Rea and subsequent archaeologists until Dr Sathyamurthy in 2004-06 are stored at the Fort museum in Chennai.

“If Thoothukudi had an archaeology museum, the artefacts would be exhibited here for the public, tourists and foreigners, and would make the locals proud,” said A Sankar, executive director of Empower India.

Suspecting that the antiquities excavated now would be taken to Madurai or Chennai for better display, he said a world-class museum should be built between Palayakayal and Mullakadu on the Rameswaram-Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur highway stretch to exhibit the artefacts.

“The Palayakayal-Mullakadu stretch is near the archaeological sites in Korkai, Maramangalam, Agaram, Arumugamangalam, Sivagalai and Adichanallur, among others, is frequented by tourists and pilgrims going to Tiruchendur Murugan temple,” he said, adding that it could be named ‘Heritage corridor’.

Muthalankurichi Kamarasu, whose PIL against the ASI forced it to publish a report on the archaeological survey at Adichanallur in 2004-06, said a world-class museum is needed. It should be built near Karungulam on the Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli road, which is near archaeological sites and the Thamirabarani river valley, where Tamil civilisation began, he added.

Manickam, a history teacher at Sivagalai, another archaeological site in the district, says museums should be built in the respective villages, as it would be a matter of pride for the villagers. Villagers had also begun a signature campaign to reopen the Korkai archaeological museum.

However, a senior archaeological officer, wishing to remain anonymous, said a world-class museum should be set up at Punnakayal, a busy fishing hamlet at the mouth of the Thamirabarani. Constructing museums in every village would be impractical, and would cause tourists and research scholars to get exhausted, he added.

Minister for Tamil Culture, Archeology, Industries Department Thangam Thennarasu, told TNIE there are plans to set up in-situ museums in Thoothukudi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp