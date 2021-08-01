STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy witnesses first leopard attack in a decade

In a first-of-the-kind incident reported in the past decade, two persons were attacked by a leopard near Thuraiyur in Tiruchy on Saturday.

Published: 01st August 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Following the leopard attack, Forest officials investigating the reserve area at Angiyam village near Thuraiyur in Tiruchy on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a first-of-the-kind incident reported in the past decade, two persons were attacked by a leopard near Thuraiyur in Tiruchy on Saturday. A special team of Forest Department officials, carrying camera traps and cages, have rushed to the reserve area to catch the animal. The department has cautioned people from venturing out of their houses after 6 pm.

According to sources, villagers heard about leopard movement in the reserve area between Angiyam and Koneripatti earlier in the day, and many of them went to the area to take pictures of the big cat. Suddenly, the leopard came out of its hiding place, attacked two villagers and scampered away.

Angiyam village administrative officials identified the injured as Duraisamy (60) and Hari Bhasker (20). Duraisamy suffered injuries in the chest, while Hari Bhasker suffered a minor injury on the biceps. After being administered first aid, both of them were shifted to Namakkal Government Hospital for treatment.

First sighting in past 15 years
According to District Forest Officer Sujatha, there has not been any leopard sightings in Tiruchy over the past 15 years. She said that it was quite rare to spot leopards in the range.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard attack Tiruchy leopard
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp