Tiruchy witnesses first leopard attack in a decade

TIRUCHY: In a first-of-the-kind incident reported in the past decade, two persons were attacked by a leopard near Thuraiyur in Tiruchy on Saturday. A special team of Forest Department officials, carrying camera traps and cages, have rushed to the reserve area to catch the animal. The department has cautioned people from venturing out of their houses after 6 pm.

According to sources, villagers heard about leopard movement in the reserve area between Angiyam and Koneripatti earlier in the day, and many of them went to the area to take pictures of the big cat. Suddenly, the leopard came out of its hiding place, attacked two villagers and scampered away.

Angiyam village administrative officials identified the injured as Duraisamy (60) and Hari Bhasker (20). Duraisamy suffered injuries in the chest, while Hari Bhasker suffered a minor injury on the biceps. After being administered first aid, both of them were shifted to Namakkal Government Hospital for treatment.

First sighting in past 15 years

According to District Forest Officer Sujatha, there has not been any leopard sightings in Tiruchy over the past 15 years. She said that it was quite rare to spot leopards in the range.